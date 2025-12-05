Jordan Welcomes Peace Agreement Between Rwanda, Congo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the peace agreement signed between the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Washington, D.C.Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali affirmed the Kingdom's support for this important agreement, which contributes to enhancing security and stability for both countries, promotes development and prosperity for their peoples, and strengthens the use of peaceful means in resolving conflicts.Al-Majali reiterated Jordan's backing of all diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving regional and international peace and security.He also noted Jordan's appreciation for the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, the State of Qatar, and all other parties that contributed to reaching and signing the agreement.