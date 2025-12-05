Sri Lanka's Extreme Weather Death Toll Rises To 607

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: The death toll from adverse weather caused by Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 607 in Sri Lanka, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said Friday.

Another 214 people remain missing, while more than 2 million people from 586,464 families have been affected nationwide, said the DMC, adding that 4,164 houses have been destroyed and 67,505 others have suffered partial damages.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology says rainfall in some parts of the country will increase on Dec. 9-11 due to the northeast monsoon conditions.

The National Building and Research Organization also issued a level-3 landslide early warning to multiple areas in Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts.