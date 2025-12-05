Indian Envoy, Japanese Environment Minister Discuss Collaboration Opportunities

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Dec 5 (IANS) India's Ambassador-designate to Japan, Nagma M Mallick, held a meeting with Japan's Minister of Environment Ishihara Hirotaka on Friday, discussing opportunities of collaboration between two nations.

"H.E. Ms. Nagma M. Mallick, Ambassador-designate of India to Japan, met Mr. Ishihara Hirotaka, Minister of Environment of Japan, and discussed opportunities of India-Japan collaboration," Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

On December 1, Nagma M. Mallick delivered a video message at the 16th Indian Scientists Association Japan (ISAJ) Symposium held at the Shizuoka Institute of Science and Technology (SIST) and spoke about the potential for cooperation between two nations in science and technology.

"Ms. Nagma M. Mallick, Ambassador-designate of India to Japan, delivered a video message at 16th Indian Scientists Association Japan (ISAJ) Symposium held at the Shizuoka Institute of Science & Technology (SIST). Ambassador-designate spoke about the potential for cooperation between India and Japan in the realm of science and technology," Indian Embassy in Japan wrote on X.

"The President of ISAJ, Dr. Sunil Kaul and President SIST, Dr. Masakazu Kimura also spoke at the inaugural session. The two day event consisted of presentations and talks on the theme, "Circular Innovation for Urban Transformation and Beyond," it added.

On December 1, India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Japan, R Madhu Sudan, participated in the 25th anniversary of the Center for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in Gifu Women's University and highlighted the multifaceted ties between two nations.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Japan wrote, "Deputy Chief of Mission Shri. R Madhu Sudan joined H.E. Mr. Yasutoshi Nishimura to deliver remarks at the 25th anniversary of the Center for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in Gifu Women's University. DCM spoke on the multi-faceted India-Japan relationship, the achievements so far and the potential it holds for the future."

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in sectors like innovation, defence, and talent mobility.

Describing his meeting with Takaichi "productive", PM Modi noted that a "strong India-Japan" partnership is vital for a better planet. It was the first meeting between PM Modi and PM Takaichi after the latter assumed office as Japan's PM.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet," PM Modi posted on X.