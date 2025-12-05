Netflix To Buy Warner Bros Discovery's Studios, Streaming Unit For $72 Billion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery's TV and film studios and streaming division for $72 billion, a deal that would hand control of one of Hollywood's most prized and oldest assets to the streaming pioneer that has upended the media industry. FIONA CINCOTTA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST AT CITY INDEX "The immediate reaction that we're seeing is relatively muted and that would suggest that a lot of this might have been priced in.

Longer term for Netflix, this is a big deal... it's basically transforming Netflix into a dominant player in Hollywood, which is quite a strategic change of direction for the company." WEDBUSH ANALYSTS "Significant concerns have been voiced over the potential impact to the theatrical market should Netflix take over WBD. First, we note that the theatrical release slate has already been negotiated through 2029, so any buyer would have to honor those contracts by showing the slated WBD films in theaters for at least the next four years. Netflix has stated that it would honor those theatrical obligations."

"However, significant concerns remain within the industry and among government officials. Should the exclusive negotiations with Netflix lead to a proposed sale, the regulatory process would be lengthy and difficult and may ultimately block the sale without clear assurances from the studio side."

KIM FORREST, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT BOKEH CAPITAL PARTNERS IN PITTSBURGH "It's super interesting that the bidding came down to Netflix winning and that a lot is being focused on the streaming business, which you know is Netflix business. Now I think it's going to be a heavy burden to get it passed through the regulators, not just in the United States but also worldwide. It's going to be an issue, but apparently the companies think that they can overcome that."

CHRIS BEAUCHAMP, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT IG GROUP "Netflix is badly in need of something to pep up its faltering share price, but this deal might not be it. Industry data suggests a wide crossover between those that have Netflix and those with HBO Max, so the immediate benefits are not apparent at present. Plus, the competition angle and a potential White House intervention loom large. Having seen its shares rise five-fold since 2022, it seems investors want something more to reenergise the stock price."