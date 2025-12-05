KLAR INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Klarna (KLAR) Amid 102% Spike In Credit Loss Provision Risk Tied To Fair Financing Growth
|Financial Metric / Event
|Disclosure & Specific Figure
|Legal Focus
|Q3 2025 Provision
|Provision for Credit Losses increased by 102% year-over-year.
|Whether the Offering Documents misled investors about expected provision trends and lending risk.
|Lending Risk Profile
|Provision as a percentage of GMV rose to 0.72% (38% higher than the prior 12-month period).
|Whether the Offering Documents obscured credit loss risk attached to Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth.
|Causation
|The increases were“ driven by the upfront provisions” required to book the 139% growth in the Fair Financing portfolio.
|Whether the Offering Documents failed to properly disclose the direct, adverse impact of aggressive Fair Financing expansion on company financial health.
Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today
If you invested in Klarna (KLAR) and suffered significant losses, you may have legal options.
Mr. Kathrein and the firm's investor fraud team are actively advising investors who suffered losses following the November 18, 2025, disclosure of the provision increases.
TO SUBMIT YOUR KLAR LOSSES NOW, PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:
- Submit Your KLAR Losses Now Contact: Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ... Visit:
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Klarna should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
Legal Disclaimer:
