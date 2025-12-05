KLAR INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Klarna (KLAR) Amid 102% Spike In Credit Loss Provision Risk Tied To Fair Financing Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman has launched an investigation into potential securities law violations by Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) following the company's recent Q3 2025 financial results. The disappointing results revealed a staggering increase in the provision for credit losses. The company has seen a decline of approximately 23.6% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $40.00 per share on September 9, 2025.

The investigation focuses on whether Klarna misled investors about the risks attendant to its aggressive push into the Fair Financing offering, which drove the massive provision increase and is potentially at odds with the company's prior assurances regarding its lending risk metrics in the Offering Documents.

Legal Analysis: Provision for Credit Losses Disclosure Gap

Hagens Berman's investigation focuses on whether Klarna failed to properly disclose the significant, adverse impact that its Fair Financing growth would have on its provision for credit losses, rendering prior statements about its low risk profile misleading.

Financial Metric / Event Disclosure & Specific Figure Legal Focus Q3 2025 Provision Provision for Credit Losses increased by 102% year-over-year. Whether the Offering Documents misled investors about expected provision trends and lending risk. Lending Risk Profile Provision as a percentage of GMV rose to 0.72% (38% higher than the prior 12-month period). Whether the Offering Documents obscured credit loss risk attached to Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth. Causation The increases were“ driven by the upfront provisions” required to book the 139% growth in the Fair Financing portfolio. Whether the Offering Documents failed to properly disclose the direct, adverse impact of aggressive Fair Financing expansion on company financial health.



