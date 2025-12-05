Turkmenistan, UAE Explore Energy-Driven Fresh Investment And Technology Projects
Al-Hammeli updated his interlocutor that bilateral trade reached $1.759 billion in 2024, marking a 75% increase compared to 2023, and emphasized the UAE's readiness to further double this figure.
Earlier, high-level visits between the two countries played a crucial role in boosting economic cooperation. In February 2025, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat. In May, three UAE ministers visited Turkmenistan to discuss investment, energy, and infrastructure projects. Several agreements were signed, including joint development of gas fields and long-term supply contracts involving UAE investment companies and Turkmen state enterprises, in addition to existing collaboration in the education, sports, and technology sectors.
