EU Accepts Tiktok's Commitments On Advertising Transparency
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The European Commission accepted on Friday the commitments submitted by the 'TikTok' platform to ensure the provision of advertising repositories that offer full transparency regarding the ads displayed on its services, in compliance with the requirements of the Digital Services Act (DSA).
The Commission confirmed that these commitments followed extensive engagement with the platform, during which TikTok submitted binding commitments addressing all concerns raised by the Commission in its investigation and preliminary findings issued in May 2025.
It noted that these commitments would ensure a full level of transparency in advertising.
According to the statement, the platform will provide the full content of each advertisement as it appears to users, including embedded URLs, and will update its advertising repository more quickly so that information becomes available within a maximum of 24 hours.
TikTok will also provide the targeting criteria chosen by advertisers, along with aggregated user data including gender, age group, and the EU Member State where the users reached by the ad are located enabling researchers to study how ads are targeted and delivered.
The statement added that the platform will introduce additional search options and new filters allowing users to find advertisements more easily.
It stressed that the Digital Services Act requires platforms to provide an accessible and searchable repository of all ads running on their services, as this is essential for regulators, researchers, and civil society to detect misleading, illegal, or age-inappropriate advertisements, as well as coordinated information operations, particularly during election periods.
The statement pointed out that TikTok must implement its commitments as soon as possible and within the deadlines agreed with the Commission, which range from two to twelve months depending on each commitment.
It affirmed that the Commission would closely monitor the platform's compliance with the binding commitments it has offered.
The Commission had opened formal proceedings in February 2024 to investigate a possible breach of the Digital Services Act by TikTok, and published preliminary findings in May 2025 indicating non-compliance with advertising transparency requirements, before accepting the commitments presented today. (end)
