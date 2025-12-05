$1.31 Bn Bleaching Agent Market - Forecasts From 2025 To 2030: Growth Driven By The Critical Role Of These Chemicals In Lightening Or Whitening Substrates Through Chemical Reactions

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bleaching Agent Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Bleaching Agent Market is expected to increase from USD 1.064 billion in 2025 to USD 1.314 billion in 2030, driven by a 4.31% CAGR.

The bleaching agent market is experiencing notable growth, driven by the critical role of these chemicals in lightening or whitening substrates through chemical reactions. Bleaching agents, such as chlorine-based compounds, hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid, are valued for their effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and germicidal properties.

These attributes make them indispensable in industries like textiles, pulp and paper, water treatment, food and beverages, and healthcare. Since 2023, the market has been propelled by rising global demand for clean water, spurred by population growth, which has increased the establishment of water treatment facilities worldwide, positively impacting market expansion.

Key growth drivers include the escalating need for water treatment solutions to address clean water shortages, particularly in urbanizing regions. Bleaching agents, especially chlorine-based compounds, are widely used in water treatment for their disinfection capabilities. In textiles, these agents ensure high-quality fabric whitening, while in pulp and paper, they enhance brightness and quality. The food and beverage industry leverages bleaching agents for sanitation and processing, and healthcare applications benefit from their antimicrobial properties. Technological advancements have improved the efficiency and environmental profile of bleaching agents, with innovations focusing on reducing chemical waste and enhancing safety.

The market faces challenges, including stringent environmental regulations governing the use of chlorine-based bleaches due to their potential ecological impact. These regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, are pushing manufacturers toward sustainable alternatives like hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid. Opportunities lie in developing eco-friendly bleaching agents and processes to align with global sustainability goals. Macroeconomic factors, such as raw material availability and energy costs, also influence production and pricing dynamics.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is a key growth region, driven by expanding industrial activities and water treatment infrastructure in countries like China and India. North America and Europe maintain significant market shares, supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and regulatory frameworks promoting sustainable practices. The regulatory environment shapes product development, with compliance requirements driving innovation in low-impact formulations.

Competitive intelligence, derived from secondary research including industry reports, press releases, and analyst publications, highlights key players and their contributions to market growth. Market size and segment analysis were conducted using bottom-up and top-down approaches, integrating primary stakeholder inputs with proprietary datasets. Data triangulation ensured accurate forecasting, providing detailed insights into demand, supply, and sales trends across bleaching agent types and applications. Visual aids, such as charts and graphs, facilitate stakeholder understanding of market dynamics.

From 2023 to 2025, the bleaching agent market is poised for steady growth, fueled by increasing industrial applications, water treatment needs, and advancements in sustainable technologies. Regulatory pressures and environmental concerns will continue to shape innovation, positioning the market as a vital component of multiple industries striving for efficiency and sustainability.

