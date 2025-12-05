403
China, France Restate Need To Create Conditions For Mideast Bi-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- China and France reaffirmed Friday the need to create favorable conditions for the effective implementation of the "two-state solution" as the only credible path to meet the legitimate expectations for a just and lasting peace and security.
This came in a joint statement issued by both countries regarding the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian question during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, according to China's CCTV.
China and France also welcomed the adoption of the New York Declaration on September 12, 2025. China, which recognized the State of Palestine in 1988, once again welcomes France's recognition of the State of Palestine on September 22, 2025, according to the statement.
They also welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached on October 9, 2025, and called on all parties to immediately fulfill their commitments and avoid taking any actions that might undermine their fulfillment.
Both countries condemned all acts that violate international humanitarian law, including all violent actions and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, underlining the necessity of providing large-scale humanitarian assistance under the supervision of the United Nations and ensuring prompt, safe, sustainable and unhindered aid deliveries throughout the Gaza Strip.
Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of continuing to provide material and financial support to the Palestinian National Authority. (end)
