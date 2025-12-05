Real Estate Trading Exceeds Qr485m Last Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from November 23-27, 2025 reached QAR398,304,278.

Meanwhile the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period is QR86,715,367, bringing the total trading value for the week to approximately QR485.019m.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant land plots, houses, residential buildings, residential complexes, an office building, residential buildings, a mixed-use commercial-residential building, a commercial building (market), administrative buildings, an apartment-hotel building, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Shahaniya as well as in the areas of Lusail 69, Al Wukair, The Pearl, Ghar Thuailib, Al Khuraij, Al MAshaf, Leqtaifiya, Al Sakhama and Al Gharrafa.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice reached more than QR767m during the period from November 16 to November 20.