QSE Closes Week Higher As Main Index Rises 0.64%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) ended this week's trading on a positive note, with the main index rising by 0.64 percent to close at 10,712 points, gaining 68.09 points compared to the previous week.

Four sectors closed in the green, led by the financial sector which advanced by 1.3 percent, followed by the telecommunications sector with a 0.97 percent gain, buoyed by the performance of Ooredoo shares.

The insurance sector rose by 0.42 percent, while the transportation sector posted marginal gains.

In this context, Investment Director at Qatar Securities Company Ramzi Qasmieh told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that a state of calm and anticipation characterised this week's trading, with sideways movements dominating most stocks.

He pointed out that banking sector stocks had a notable impact on the general index's performance during the week, particularly shares of Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, as well as Ooredoo and QAMCO.

The Investment Director at Qatar Securities Company also highlighted that markets are closely watching the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting next week and its decision regarding interest rates.

He noted that December is typically associated with improved liquidity, stating that looking at the stock market's performance, the approach of year-end, and the impact of stock price closures on companies' investment activity profits, all these are significant factors, especially since we often witness improved liquidity and prices in December each year.