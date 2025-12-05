Indigo Cancels All Domestic Flights At Delhi, 104 At Mumbai Airports Till Midnight Dec 5

Several major Indian airports have reported widespread flight cancellation by IndiGo on Friday, December 5, affecting both domestic departures and arrivals.

In an advisory posted on social media platform X, Delhi Airpor said,“IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled until midnight today (23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled.”

The airport assured travellers that on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience.

Delhi Airport also advised passengers requiring medical support to contact ground staff, the Help Desk, or medical personnel at the Self-Medication Room in T3 Domestic Pier Junction, the Post-Security Self-Medication Room in T2, and the Departure Medical Centre at T1.

Other major Indian airports have also reported IndiGo cancellations:



IndiGo has cancelled all departing flights from Chennai Airport until Friday 6 pm, according to the Press Trust of India. Mumbai International Airport is also seeing cancellations, with up to 104 IndiGo flights affected on December 5, according to ANI.

Take a look at Kempegowda Airprot in Bengaluru:

Earlier in the day, Delhi Airport confirmed that 225 IndiGo flights have been cancelled since the morning from the capital's hub. It issued a passenger advisory on X, alerting travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.

The delays, impacting both arrivals and departures, affected a significant number of travellers. According to ANI, more than 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled across India on Friday.

Passengers are urged to verify their flight status directly with their airline before leaving home for the airport.