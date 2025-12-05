Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tourist Arrested In Dubai For Performing Dangerous Car Stunts

2025-12-05 04:19:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Dubai Police have apprehended a tourist who performed dangerous stunts with a rented vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road, putting his life and the lives of others at risk.

The tourist was arrested and the rented car was impounded after videos of the person driving recklessly surfaced on social media. Sharing the video, the Dubai Police issued an advisory on Friday, warning that such violations carry fines of Dh2,000, 23 black points and the vehicle is impounded for 60 days.

Khaleej Times

