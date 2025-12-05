Tourist Arrested In Dubai For Performing Dangerous Car Stunts
The Dubai Police have apprehended a tourist who performed dangerous stunts with a rented vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road, putting his life and the lives of others at risk.
The tourist was arrested and the rented car was impounded after videos of the person driving recklessly surfaced on social media. Sharing the video, the Dubai Police issued an advisory on Friday, warning that such violations carry fines of Dh2,000, 23 black points and the vehicle is impounded for 60 days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment