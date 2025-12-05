Loyola International School Holds Annual Day 2025, Releases Year Book

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Anandotsav 2025, Loyola International School's Annual Day, held at the iconic QNCC conference hall, once again showcased why the school continues to earn the admiration of its parent community.

Across its three sessions, the event unfolded as an immersive showcase of imagination, culture, and student expression.

The Al Wukair Junior Wing charmed the audience with the theme“A Fairy Tale,” transforming familiar stories into thoughtful reflections of courage, kindness, and wonder- values that Loyola works to instill in its youngest learners.

The Al Nasr and Oasis Senior Wings carried the message further through“Celebration Beyond the Boundaries,” a powerful theme that explored unity and shared humanity across cultures, beautifully interpreted through dance, drama, and movement.

Parents in the audience spoke of a sense of pride that went beyond applause. The standout skating act drew gasps and admiration, not only for its technical brilliance but for the discipline and fearlessness it reflected.

The prize distribution ceremony added a layer of academic honour to the evening, as Grade 10 and 12 CBSE board toppers, Centum achievers and academic toppers were felicitated. The evening also marked the release of the school's annual Year Book, a thoughtful compilation that captured the spirit, achievements, and memories of the academic year.

The presence of distinguished guests, Bindu N. Nair (Second Secretary – Information, Culture & Education, Embassy of India, Qatar) and Vaibhav A. Tandale (Head of Chancery and Consular, Embassy of India, Qatar), lent the celebration a dignified aura.

Echoing this sentiment, Loyola International School's Chairman, R. Venkat Rao, expressed his pride in the enduring tradition and legacy that the school's students and leadership continue to uphold with excellence and integrity.

Managing Director Anup Chakravarthy, known for his forward-looking vision and hands-on leadership, reaffirmed the institution's mission to nurture confident, compassionate global citizens.

Principal Bhavna S. Vijaykumar lauded the collective dedication behind the event, emphasising how each performance symbolised the unity and spirit that define Loyola International School.