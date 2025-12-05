Nasdaq Forecast 05/12: Dip-Buying In Focus (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 continues to consolidate near resistance, with dip-buying interest likely to remain strong into December. While the uptrend persists, a break below key support could shift momentum toward a deeper corrective phase.
Now the question is, can we get above the recent resistance? By doing so, the market will continue to see buyers jumping in and taking advantage of any value. So with all of this, I like the uptrend, and I think the uptrend continues to be something that you should follow, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be easy. I really don't have any interest in shorting the Nasdaq 100 because, quite frankly, it's not even designed to fall. But if we do break down below the 24,000 level, that would be a very negative sign, and perhaps we would have a larger consolidation followed by even further decrease in the price. I'm positive about the market. I am bullish, but I also recognize that we may have some work to do, as we had been straight up in the air for several months.
