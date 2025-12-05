Ika Broadens Cross-Chain Reach With Eddsa Upgrade

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ika's latest mainnet upgrade has widened its native cross-chain capabilities to cover Solana, Zcash, Cardano, Stellar, Near and several other ecosystems that depend on EdDSA signatures, marking a significant step in efforts to streamline secure multi-chain interoperability. The network, which positions itself as a high-performance parallel MPC infrastructure, said the development enables decentralised wallets on its platform to generate EdDSA signatures directly, removing a key barrier for users aiming to execute transactions across diverse blockchain environments without intermediaries.

Executives described the rollout as a fulfilment of a core commitment to allow seamless control of digital assets across multiple chains through native authentication mechanisms. Analysts tracking the sector noted that Ika's move arrives at a moment when blockchain networks are intensifying competition to offer deeper interoperability, improved security guarantees and lower latency for institutional and retail users transacting across a dispersed ecosystem. The company's upgrade introduces direct support for chains with distinct cryptographic architectures, giving developers a more unified environment for building decentralised applications that interact across networks with minimal friction.

EdDSA, a signature scheme valued for speed and resistance to certain attack vectors, has become a standard across several major chains. By integrating native support for it, Ika has aligned itself with a widening group of protocols that rely on this cryptographic approach. Engineers familiar with cross-chain bridging mechanisms said the enhancement reduces the need for external validators or proprietary signing modules, both of which have historically created vulnerabilities that attackers have exploited. The company's emphasis on decentralised key generation and distributed signing is aimed at addressing those concerns, with the upgrade designed to ensure that no single node gains access to full private key material during any point of the transaction process.

Developers working on multi-chain tools have highlighted that Solana and Zcash pose demanding requirements given their divergent architectures, throughput characteristics and privacy frameworks. Solana's focus on parallel transaction processing and Zcash's shielded transaction system require precise signature handling. Ika's engineers said the upgrade underwent extensive compatibility tests to ensure that signature validity, network confirmation times and verification methods aligned with native standards on each chain. Market observers added that Cardano's adoption of Ed25519, Stellar's reliance on simple yet robust distributed consensus, and Near's sharded architecture also required tailored integration approaches that maintain performance targets while preserving decentralisation.

The extended coverage is expected to attract developers seeking infrastructure capable of delivering verifiable computations and secure multi-party controls without depending on centralised custodial layers. Industry analysts have reported a growing appetite for MPC-based solutions as institutional participants demand cryptographic guarantees that reduce counterparty risk and strengthen operational security. Ika's parallel design allows multiple signing operations and computations to run simultaneously, a feature the company argues positions it for high-volume environments such as decentralised exchanges, cross-chain liquidity networks and tokenisation platforms.

Executives said the upgrade also lays groundwork for supporting additional ecosystems that may adopt or transition to EdDSA-based cryptography. While the company has not disclosed timelines for further integrations, the MPC network's architecture is designed to accommodate expanded signature schemes without major reconfiguration. That adaptability has become an important differentiator for infrastructure providers aiming to keep pace with evolving cryptographic standards and the emergence of new blockchain protocols built around enhanced privacy or throughput.

Blockchain security specialists noted that the industry continues to grapple with vulnerabilities in cross-chain bridges, some of which have seen major exploits over the past two years due to weaknesses in multi-signature setups and validator coordination. Ika's MPC-driven approach seeks to mitigate these risks by distributing trust and eliminating single-point signing authority. By enabling native EdDSA signatures within its distributed wallet environment, the company aims to reduce exposure to the types of exploits linked to compromised custodial keys or flawed verification mechanisms.

