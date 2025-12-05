Manchester City And Etihad Airways Debut Immersive 'Lights Out' Video Experience

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Manchester City and Etihad Airways unveiled a new immersive content piece,“Lights Out”, which places players Erling Haaland, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Nico O'Reilly inside a virtual version of the Yas Marina Circuit, blending advanced augmented-reality highlights and player-tracking data to re-imagine key moments from Manchester City's season. The launch coincides with heightened interest in the 2025 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, adding a fresh digital spectacle to build fan excitement ahead of one of motorsport's biggest weekends.

This marks the latest collaboration between the club and airline following their“Beyond Borders” campaign earlier this year, which first brought match highlights into stylised virtual worlds tied to Etihad's expanding global destinations - notably highlighting new routes including Krabi, Hanoi and Sumatra. The“Lights Out” video replicates defining plays and celebrations from the 2024/25 campaign such as deft finishes and memorable goals, now reframed within the futuristic circuit environment of Yas Marina.

Beyond just replaying match footage, the content integrates virtual storytelling features. Fans witness Haaland's trademark celebration as a robotic animation, while Aït-Nouri appears to race through Hanoi's iconic Train Street - a nod to Etihad's global network and its commitment to linking sport with travel experiences. This blend of sport and travel marketing reflects a broader trend among major clubs and sponsors seeking to expand engagement beyond traditional media into immersive digital formats.

For supporters of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the timing amplifies the atmosphere surrounding the 2025 season finale. Organisers say this edition will be the largest yet, with enhanced fan experiences, expanded cultural access and expected turnout surpassing past years. The convergence of a high-stakes motorsport finale and a high-tech football release highlights how sports entities are increasingly cross-pollinating content across disciplines to tap into global fan bases.

