Government Drops Mandatory App Rule After Industry Pressure

A decision to withdraw a controversial directive on compulsory smartphone app preinstallation has been taken by the authorities after sustained objections from device makers and technology firms. The policy reversal follows intense debate over whether phone manufacturers should be required to preload the government's Sanchar Saathi platform, amid concerns about user privacy, operating system integrity and compliance burdens. The shift comes less than two days after reports that Apple had declined to adopt the mandate, setting off a wider industry pushback that accelerated the measure's rollback.

Officials confirmed that the mandatory installation plan has been shelved, indicating that further consultations will be held before any such directive is reconsidered. The original order sought to ensure that every new smartphone sold in the country carried Sanchar Saathi, a platform designed to help users trace lost devices, block stolen handsets and verify mobile connections. While the tool is already available for voluntary download, stakeholders argued that forcing manufacturers to embed it at the system level risked creating fragmentation across devices, complicating software updates and compromising user choice.

Senior executives from major handset brands expressed relief at the reversal, noting that the directive had introduced uncertainty at a time when the phone market is preparing for a competitive year-end cycle. Apple, which typically restricts preinstalled third-party apps to maintain strict control over its ecosystem, had reportedly conveyed through official channels that compliance would conflict with long-standing platform policies. That position highlighted the technical complexities of enforcing a uniform preinstallation rule across operating systems that function on entirely different architectures. Android phone makers had also raised procedural questions, cautioning that mandatory system additions could require extensive vetting, security reviews and manufacturer-specific testing.

The broader industry reaction underscored concerns about data governance and user rights. Digital rights groups argued that preloading state-linked applications without explicit user consent could set a troubling precedent, even if the stated aim of the app was consumer protection. Cybersecurity specialists added that any software embedded at the system level must undergo rigorous, transparent auditing to prevent vulnerabilities that malicious actors could exploit. They warned that compulsory integration could expand the attack surface on devices at a time when financial fraud, phone cloning and identity theft cases continue to grow.

Officials involved in policymaking acknowledged that the industry's logistical and legal objections played a decisive role in halting the order. They said the withdrawal would allow departments to reassess the technical feasibility of the measure and examine alternative ways to boost the adoption of Sanchar Saathi without imposing new conditions on manufacturers. The platform, launched by the Department of Telecommunications, has gained traction through voluntary use, particularly for blocking stolen phones via the Central Equipment Identity Register. Policymakers are studying whether awareness campaigns, improved onboarding flows and coordination with telecom operators could enhance user uptake more effectively than preinstallation.

Market analysts described the reversal as a pragmatic move aimed at preventing friction between the government and global technology firms, particularly at a time when the country's digital manufacturing ambitions remain in focus. Apple, which has expanded iPhone assembly through local partners, is seen as a critical participant in that strategy. Analysts said any regulatory action that appears to conflict with its operating standards risks diluting investment momentum. They added that Android manufacturers, many of whom operate extensive local supply chains, would also have faced significant re-engineering work to align with the directive.

Industry groups emphasised that while supporting consumer safety initiatives, they prefer interventions that preserve user autonomy and maintain consistent software governance standards. Stakeholders reiterated that preinstallation mandates, unless narrowly tailored and transparently justified, can lead to compatibility issues and unintended consequences across a diverse device ecosystem. They also highlighted that global smartphone markets increasingly recognise the importance of limiting bloatware and avoiding compulsory system-level apps that cannot be removed by users.

