Tarkett - Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In Tarkett's Share Capital As Of November, 30Th, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, FRANCE, 5 th of December 2025 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of November 30 th , 2025 (Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights As of November 30th, 2025

65,550,281

Number of theoretical voting rights:

123 938 579

Number of exercisable voting rights:

123 920 020*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

Investor Relations Contact

Media Contact

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build“The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT)).

