Ouinex Officially Launches: The First Unified Multi-Asset Crypto Exchange Built For Active Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crypto, FX, commodities, equities* - one wallet, one account, one execution engine

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouinex, a next-generation global exchange unifying crypto with traditional financial markets, has officially launched today. With Ouinex, traders can access spot crypto, crypto perpetual futures, Forex, commodities, stock indices, and shares in one trading environment - without sub-accounts, multiple interfaces, or capital fragmentation.







“Ouinex is redefining how traders move capital across markets,” said Ilies Larbi, Founder & CEO of Ouinex.“We are removing the historical separation between crypto and traditional finance. One wallet. One collateral pool. One seamless platform.”

Unlike conventional exchanges that expose retail orders to institutional advantages, Ouinex introduces a Protective Execution Model that isolates retail limit orders while liquidity providers compete only on price. This framework aims to deliver consistent, transparent execution with reduced exposure to predatory strategies.

The platform goes beyond trading access, enabling fully integrated earning and community mechanics:

Unified Cross-Asset Collateral

Crypto balances can secure leveraged positions across all markets - instantly and efficiently.



Ouinex Earn

Up to 9% APY on USDC through vetted, transparent tier-1 institutional partners.



Launchpad

Token issuers can promote, distribute, and list directly to a regulated trading user base.



Embedded SocialFi

Traders complete missions, publish ideas, refer networks, and earn NEX Points - a system already adopted by more than 40,000 traders during Beta.



Ouinex is already authorized to operate across multiple jurisdictions, with active business development teams expanding notably in Africa, LATAM, and Asia, targeting retail and professional traders seeking a modernized cross-asset environment.

The platform's native token, $OUIX, will fuel fee benefits, lower trading fees, Earn boosts, SocialFi rewards and Launchpad participation. Listing details will follow shortly.

“With today's launch, traders finally regain control over their capital, their execution, and their opportunities,” Larbi added.“Ouinex is here to scale - globally - and to drive the financial market evolution that traders have been waiting for.”

About Ouinex

Ouinex is a multi-regulated global exchange offering unified access to crypto and traditional market instruments through a single trading account and secure digital asset wallet. The platform is built by traders - with a mission to provide fairness, transparency, and high-performance execution across asset classes.

Media Contact

...



*Availability of specific asset classes (Derivatives, FX, Stocks) varies by jurisdiction



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial instruments. The services regarding Perpetual Futures, FX, Commodities, and Stocks mentioned herein may not be available in certain jurisdictions.