Kuwait Oil Price Up 12 Cents To USD 62.69 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 12 cents to USD 62.69 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 62.57 pb the earlier day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In global markets, Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate rose by 59 cents and 72 cents to USD 63.26 and USD 59.67 pb respectively. (end)
