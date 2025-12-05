DPS Monarch International School Presents 7Th Annual Production, Raabta The Ties That Heal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: DPS Monarch International School hosted its annual production, Raabta – The Ties that Heal, a transformative journey that unfolds across five enchanting realms, narrating a timeless tale of family warmth, sparkling joy of friendship, strength of knowledge, powerful unity of teamwork, and harmony, healing connections that transcend lifetimes.

The ceremony was graced by dignitaries inclusing Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India as Chief Guest, Stephen Devassy, Indian Music Composer, Singer & Pianist as Guest of Honour and the school's patron Aisha Bint Mohammad Bin Hammam.

The newly elected Executive Committee of DPS Monarch, led by School President Yasir Nainar, was formally felicitated during the school's Annual Day celebrations.

The school's Executive Committee members – Yasir Nainar, President, George Thomas, Vice President, and directors Harish Kanjani, Rocky Fernandes, Gopi Varadhan, Sreedharan Kunniramath, and Sonny Varghese were also felicitated.

Academic excellence was celebrated as Antony Binu Alapatt, School Topper and Science Stream Topper of Grade 12 (AY 2024–25), and Anaswara Anil, School Topper of Grade 10 (AY 2024–25), received the prestigious M Kanjani Memorial Award. Additionally, the top ten rank holders of the Grade 10 CBSE Board Examinations and the Grade 12 School Toppers were awarded merit scholarships in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by Stephen Devassy and the first batch of students of the Stephen Devassy Music Academy which recently opened its doors exclusively for students of DPS Monarch followed by the unveiling of the school yearbook, Reflections.

The much awaited annual production unfolded in a world where distances grow and hearts drift apart,“The Ties That Heal” reminds us of the invisible bonds that unite us - love, friendship, knowledge, teamwork, and the shared spirit that defines humanity.