Ukraine Deputy FM Thanks Qatar For Efforts To Reunite Families

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations, H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, H E Betsa Mariana at the Permanent Mission headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly within the framework of multilateral cooperation. The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine expressed her gratitude to Qatar for its efforts in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.