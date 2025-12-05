Medical Checkups For New Students At PHCC Available Throughout Academic Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced that it is continuing to receive new students for the medical checkups required for registration in government schools for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The checkups will be available at all PHCC health centers throughout the academic year, except during exam periods and official government school holidays.

This aligns with the circular issued by the Department of School and Student Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) regarding the continuation of student registration throughout the year.

PHCC affirmed the readiness of all its health centers to receive students and their parents, clarifying that medical checkup procedures for new students commenced on November 2, 2025, and are conducted through streamlined mechanisms requiring only one visit to the health center.

The process involves the parent/guardian calling the hotline (107) and selecting the School Student Medical Checkup service to book an to book an electronic appointment covering both dental and family medicine clinics.

The parent/guardian then accompanies the student to the health center at the scheduled time, arriving one hour early and bringing the required documents: QID card, valid health card, birth certificate, and vaccination card.

During the visit, a series of sequential steps are completed: registration at reception and nursing assessment, laboratory tests for basic examinations, evaluation by the social worker, followed by a dental clinic visit at the scheduled time for oral and dental health examination, and finally a visit to the family medicine clinic for clinical assessment and review of test results.

The health certificate is then issued electronically.

After completing all steps, the parent/guardian collects the student's electronic file from the reception desk to submit to the relevant authorities.

PHCC also confirmed a full electronic link with the MoEHE, enabling the authorities concerned to directly access the students' medical checkups results without additional visits.

PHCC praised the ongoing collaboration with MoEHE and the joint efforts to facilitate student registration procedures and ensure students' health readiness for the new academic year.