ICE Qatar Event Shines Spotlight On Nation's Sustainable Development Drive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Qatar held its Annual Gala Dinner recently, uniting leaders and innovators committed to shaping a more sustainable future for the nation.

With regional representatives in attendance, the event highlighted Qatar's remarkable engineering achievements, from world-class infrastructure to forward-looking sustainability projects.

The event, attended by ICE Middle East Chair Mark Jamieson and Regional Director Ray Alredha, celebrated professional achievements while fostering meaningful conversations on the future of the profession.

ICE Qatar Committee member Lotfy Abdelkader delivered the welcome address.

ICE Middle East Chair Mark Jamieson commended Qatar's civil engineering community for its professionalism and global impact, noting landmark projects from the FIFA World Cup legacy to sustainable urban development.

He emphasized the importance of sustainability, digital transformation, and resilience, aligning ICE's strategy with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Jamieson urged members to actively engage with ICE initiatives, reinforcing that civil engineering is about building trust, value, and the future.

ICE Qatar Chair Dr. Khaled Alnass praised the contributions of sponsors, partners, and engineers, highlighting Qatar's decade of infrastructure success and its next chapter focused on sustainability, digital transformation, and“maintain smart” priorities.

He also extended heartfelt thanks to ICE Qatar Country Representative Dr. Lavinia Melilla and the committee members for successfully organizing the event.

Newly qualified Chartered and Fellow members were honored, alongside engineers Eng. Jaber Hamad Al Marri and Eng. Salem Al Marri for their leadership and contributions to Qatar's engineering community.