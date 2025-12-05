403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Keep The Lights On: Bray Electrical Services Highlights Holiday Electrical Risks In Decatur
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As holiday lighting, space heaters, and winter storms increase electrical demand, Bray Electrical Services is urging Decatur residents and businesses to take proactive steps to safeguard their homes and commercial properties. The company, licensed and insured with a Class 2 Unrestricted Master Electrician License, is launching a December advisory highlighting common holiday electrical hazards and offering inspections, panel upgrades, and surge protection services.
“December consistently brings a surge in emergency calls,” said the spokesperson for Bray Electrical Services.“Holiday decorations, extra appliance use, and colder temperatures put significant strain on electrical systems. A simple inspection now can prevent outages, fire hazards, and costly repairs during the festive season.”
Holiday Electrical Risks in Decatur Homes
According to local electricians, the most frequent December issues include:
Overloaded circuits and tripped breakers from holiday lights, cooking appliances, and heaters
Power surges caused by winter storms
Aging wiring and outdated outlets in older homes
Outdoor lighting hazards from improperly rated cords or exposed outlets
Generator and EV charger misconfigurations
By addressing these issues ahead of time, homeowners can avoid both safety hazards and disruptions during holiday gatherings.
Expanded Services for December
To meet the increased seasonal demand, Bray Electrical Services is offering enhanced scheduling and availability for:
Panel and breaker inspections and upgrades
Holiday lighting safety evaluations
Outdoor outlet inspections and repairs
Generator installation and surge protection
Level 2 EV charger setup
Emergency electrical services
“Our team is committed to helping Decatur residents enjoy a safe and uninterrupted holiday season,” added the spokesperson.“With expanded December availability, we can respond quickly to both planned inspections and unexpected emergencies.”
Residents can learn more about services via Bray Electrical Services or schedule directly through the company's Google Business Profile for Bray Electrical Services. For quick search access, those looking for a reliable electrician Decatur can find real-time availability, customer reviews, and service details.
Holiday Electrical Safety Tips
Bray Electrical Services recommends that residents follow these simple precautions:
Avoid overloading circuits with multiple high-draw devices
Use outdoor-rated cords and lights for exterior décor
Inspect older lights and wiring for fraying or damage
Unplug space heaters when not in use
Schedule professional inspections for older homes or complex electrical systems
“These steps, combined with professional support, significantly reduce the risk of fire or power disruptions,” the spokesperson said.
About Bray Electrical Services
Bray Electrical Services provides comprehensive residential and commercial electrical solutions in Decatur and throughout Atlanta. Services include electrical repair, panel upgrades, wiring, lighting installation, generator setup, Level 2 EV charger installation, and emergency electrician support. Fully licensed and insured, Bray Electrical Services delivers reliable, professional service year-round.
“December consistently brings a surge in emergency calls,” said the spokesperson for Bray Electrical Services.“Holiday decorations, extra appliance use, and colder temperatures put significant strain on electrical systems. A simple inspection now can prevent outages, fire hazards, and costly repairs during the festive season.”
Holiday Electrical Risks in Decatur Homes
According to local electricians, the most frequent December issues include:
Overloaded circuits and tripped breakers from holiday lights, cooking appliances, and heaters
Power surges caused by winter storms
Aging wiring and outdated outlets in older homes
Outdoor lighting hazards from improperly rated cords or exposed outlets
Generator and EV charger misconfigurations
By addressing these issues ahead of time, homeowners can avoid both safety hazards and disruptions during holiday gatherings.
Expanded Services for December
To meet the increased seasonal demand, Bray Electrical Services is offering enhanced scheduling and availability for:
Panel and breaker inspections and upgrades
Holiday lighting safety evaluations
Outdoor outlet inspections and repairs
Generator installation and surge protection
Level 2 EV charger setup
Emergency electrical services
“Our team is committed to helping Decatur residents enjoy a safe and uninterrupted holiday season,” added the spokesperson.“With expanded December availability, we can respond quickly to both planned inspections and unexpected emergencies.”
Residents can learn more about services via Bray Electrical Services or schedule directly through the company's Google Business Profile for Bray Electrical Services. For quick search access, those looking for a reliable electrician Decatur can find real-time availability, customer reviews, and service details.
Holiday Electrical Safety Tips
Bray Electrical Services recommends that residents follow these simple precautions:
Avoid overloading circuits with multiple high-draw devices
Use outdoor-rated cords and lights for exterior décor
Inspect older lights and wiring for fraying or damage
Unplug space heaters when not in use
Schedule professional inspections for older homes or complex electrical systems
“These steps, combined with professional support, significantly reduce the risk of fire or power disruptions,” the spokesperson said.
About Bray Electrical Services
Bray Electrical Services provides comprehensive residential and commercial electrical solutions in Decatur and throughout Atlanta. Services include electrical repair, panel upgrades, wiring, lighting installation, generator setup, Level 2 EV charger installation, and emergency electrician support. Fully licensed and insured, Bray Electrical Services delivers reliable, professional service year-round.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment