Qatar Launches Diamond Examination Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar has taken a significant step into the world of specialised vocational training with the launch of the region's first Advanced Diamond Examination Programme, offered by the Gemstones Visual Arts Centre -licensed by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in collaboration with the internationally renowned Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the world's leading authority in diamond grading at Kimberley Laboratory for Diamond and Gemstone Testing.

The initiative marks a major qualitative partnership between GIA and the Gemstones Visual Arts Centre to deliver a highly specialised training course that certifies experts in diamond and gemstone assessment.

This pioneering programme underscores Qatar's growing role as a regional hub for niche professional training, skill development, and high-quality educational investment.

According to the Ministry's Department of Educational Services Centres, this collaboration reflects Qatar's commitment to expanding investment opportunities in specialised training and encouraging investors to introduce high-quality, global-standard programs.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, Eman Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Educational Services Centres Department, emphasised the importance of launching such training centres.

“This initiative is the first of its kind in Qatar and the GCC,” Al-Nuaimi said.“As a unique professional centre, it positions Qatar as a destination for those seeking high-quality, specialized training in fields that require precision and expertise.”

She explained that the Ministry applies strict criteria when assessing centres applying to offer specialised programmes such as diamond and gemstone examination. The evaluation includes studying the programme outcomes, identifying the target groups, checking for similar existing activities, and verifying the professional qualifications of trainers, especially because the program involves sensitive sectors such as customs and precious-stone authentication.

Al-Nuaimi noted that the centre's cooperation with reputable American, Belgian, and Swiss institutions enhances confidence in the program and has already attracted investor interest.“We received numerous requests to establish similar vocational institutes, proof that this model encourages investment in high-value training fields.”

Regarding the role of international companies, she clarified that Qatar has clear regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance with national professional standards, including a dedicated quality assurance guide for training centres. According to Ministry regulations, all international partnerships must be reviewed and approved to ensure they align with Qatar's legal and professional requirements.

Al-Nuaimi also highlighted the Department's role in supporting national initiatives that build qualified Qatari talent in specialised and sensitive sectors such as gemstones and precious-stone evaluation. The programme was first introduced at the 2024 Educational Services Centres Forum as one of the“Best Practices,” receiving strong interest from high-level entities and investors.

The Ministry has also expanded its list of approved training activities beyond the original eight categories, adding vocational training programs aimed at addressing labour-market needs in fields such as welding, carpentry, electrical work, and other rare skills. Al-Nuaimi said that a new vocational training institute is currently being planned to support non-academic career pathways and offer certification aligned with market demands.

To ensure ongoing quality, the Department oversees two key divisions: one responsible for licensing and document verification, and another dedicated to supervision and monitoring. These teams conduct regular visits, evaluations, and reports to ensure licensed centres continue to meet national standards.

Al-Nuaimi concluded by reaffirming the Ministry's commitment to fostering high-quality specialized training programs that support Qatar's economic stability, promote professional excellence, and empower national talent.