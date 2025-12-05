QFFD To Launch Humanitarian Interventions In Sri Lanka, Vietnam

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has declared the initiation of two emergency humanitarian interventions aimed at assisting communities that have been severely impacted by the recent floods and landslides in both Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

These initiatives, executed in collaboration with Qatar Charity (QC) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), reaffirm the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting disaster-affected populations and enhancing community resilience in the face of escalating humanitarian and climate-related challenges. It is anticipated that the interventions will benefit approximately 28,500 individuals across both nations.



Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar H E Roshan Sithara Khan Azard.

In Sri Lanka, the relief intervention, conducted in partnership with Qatar Charity, will deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to communities whose homes and properties have been devastated by the floods and landslides. The project encompasses the distribution of 2,500 comprehensive relief kits, which include food supplies, clothing, hygiene products, and cooking utensils. Furthermore, search and rescue equipment will be supplied to enhance the capabilities of local authorities and responders. The initiative aims to reach 12,500 individuals over a three-month implementation timeframe.

In Vietnam, the intervention, which is being implemented with QRCS, seeks to strengthen early recovery efforts for families living in the most severely affected regions. The project will offer multi-purpose cash assistance to enable impacted households to address their immediate needs, alongside providing flood-resistant vegetable seeds, agricultural tools, and essential farming supplies to restore damaged farmlands. Additional support will be allocated to farmers and fishers to assist them in recovering their primary sources of income. The initiative also considers the execution of“cash-for-work” activities aimed at repairing and rehabilitating damaged agricultural and community infrastructure. In total, the project is expected to benefit 4,000 families, which is equivalent to 16,000 individuals.

On this occasion, Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad stated,“These humanitarian interventions reflect the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to standing with communities facing escalating crises, particularly those resulting from climate-induced disasters. Our support to Vietnam and Sri Lanka is part of Qatar's long-standing approach to strengthening international solidarity, alleviating human suffering, and empowering affected communities to regain stability and rebuild their resilience.

“We remain committed to working closely with our partners to ensure an effective response that addresses immediate needs while laying the foundations for sustainable recovery.”

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the press conference to announce the initiative yesterday, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar H E Roshan Sithara Khan Azard expressed her deep gratitude to the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his commitment to providing humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.

She also thanked the Minister of State for International Cooperation for her efforts in this regard.

According to her, the Sri Lankan community in Qatar has responded with remarkable solidarity, collecting approximately 6,000 kilogrammes of essential items for shipment to affected areas. While specific monetary donation figures were not disclosed due to local regulatory compliance, the Ambassador confirmed that fundraising efforts continue in accordance with Qatari regulations.

“The cyclone's impact has been catastrophic. As of today, 479 deaths have been confirmed, with 350 people still missing. Approximately 1.6 million people have been affected, and nearly 170,000 remain in temporary shelters,” she said.“Our main priority is to ensure that people in temporary shelters receive food and basic necessities,” Ambassador Azard added.

“The collaborative effort between Qatar and the Sri Lankan diaspora demonstrates the strength of bilateral ties during humanitarian crises,” she noted.