EDB Opens New Credit Line For Tajikistan's Arvand Bank

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Tajikistan's Arvand Bank CJSC have signed a Loan Agreement to open a $5 million credit line aimed at expanding access to financial resources for the population and entrepreneurs, Trend reports, citing the EDB.

The agreement was signed by Ruslan Dalenov, Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board, and Shoira Sodikova, Chairperson of Arvand Bank.

The project aims to enhance access to finance for microbusinesses operating in key sectors of Tajikistan's economy, including manufacturing, agriculture, services, and trade. Supporting micro-entrepreneurs is pivotal for fostering job creation, increasing incomes, and bolstering economic resilience across the country's regions.

EDB financing will empower Arvand Bank to:



Broaden its portfolio of microfinance products;

Expand lending to small and microbusinesses in both urban and rural areas; Assist entrepreneurs in developing projects in manufacturing, trade, and agriculture.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development institution that operates throughout the Eurasian region. As of July 2025, the Bank's cumulative project portfolio consists of 319 projects with a total value of $19.1 billion. The majority of EDB-financed initiatives focus on regional integration, with emphasis on transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and mechanical engineering. In its operations, the Bank adheres to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards.