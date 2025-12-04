Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Social Issues book "Garbage Squirrel" by Megan Deliberto, Tiemoko Sylla, currently available at .

Reviewed By Makeda Cummings for Readers' Favorite

Garbage Squirrel by Megan Deliberto tells the story of Gary, a lonely squirrel living in a zoo with no home and very little food. Gary sleeps in garbage cans, takes what he needs to survive, and scratches the other animals; he is seen as a troublemaker. One day, Anthony, a lizard, and Bruno, a polar bear, ask why he behaves this way. Gary tells them he is not trying to be mean-he is just alone and hungry. Anthony decides to help Gary instead of scolding him. He tells Gary how Bruno once gave him a chance when he was lonely. Their talk causes Gary to rethink all his actions toward the other animals. With new friends at his side, Gary apologizes to the animals he hurt in the past. He even slowly makes new friends among the monkeys, elephants, dolphins, and giraffes. He finally finds comfort, friends who care about him, and a place to call home.

Garbage Squirrel by Megan Deliberto is a gentle picture book that feels warm and engaging. Although it is written for kids, it shows how hard it can be for anyone (children and adults) to be alone or misunderstood. The writing is simple and easy for all readers to follow. Tiemoko Sylla's illustrations make the zoo and the incredible animal cast bright and lively. Gary's growth is touching to watch, and Anthony and Bruno are examples of kindness and forgiveness. The story does a great job of teaching readers about empathy and the importance of helping someone who is struggling to survive or even fit in. It is very similar to classic children's books that teach lessons through caring and understanding. Families, teachers, and kids who enjoy heartfelt animal stories will also love it. I highly recommend it."

