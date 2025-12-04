ACWA Presents East Bay Municipal Utility District With 2025 Excellence In Communication Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its Huell Howser Excellence in Communication Award to East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) for its H2Flow Campaign.

This campaign highlighted the importance of water in the community by partnering with schools, community groups and Grammy- and-Emmy-winning artists Alphabet Rockers. Through student-led music and social media engagement, it reached more than 180,000 people while educating young people about water quality and sustainability, strengthening EBMUD's connection with the communities it serves.

“This campaign shows the power of creativity in connecting communities with the value of water,” said ACWA President Cathy Green.“Engaging students through music and social media inspires learning while strengthening ties between agencies and the people they serve.”

The award was presented during the 2025 ACWA Fall Conference & Expo in San Diego, where water professionals gathered for programs and panel discussions on California's critical water issues. EBMUD was among four finalists for the award.

Other finalists for this year's award were:



Placer County Water Agency, City of Roseville and City of Lincoln for their Water for Our Future Campaign, which reassured residents that water reliability isn't left to chance, but built through planning, investment and innovation.

Valley Water District for its Summer-Fall 2024 Conservation Campaign, which used multilingual, targeted digital outreach to promote water-saving programs. Western Municipal Water District for its Rate Adjustment Campaign, which turned a technical rate adjustment into a story about transparency, trust, and the everyday value of water.



ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387