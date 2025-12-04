Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Western Copper And Gold Corporation

2025-12-04 03:15:41
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:43 AM EST - Western Copper and Gold Corporation: Is contributing $75,000 to Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to support meal and nutrition programs at Tantalus Community School and the LSCFN Daycare for the 2025/26 school year. Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares T are trading down $0.06 at $3.45.

Baystreet.ca

