Western Copper And Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:43 AM EST - Western Copper and Gold Corporation: Is contributing $75,000 to Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to support meal and nutrition programs at Tantalus Community School and the LSCFN Daycare for the 2025/26 school year. Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares T are trading down $0.06 at $3.45.
