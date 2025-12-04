Brock A. Hedges

Research Affiliate, University of Adelaide

I am currently a Research Fellow undertaking a two-year Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Postdoctoral Research Fellowship. I am being hosted by Professor Hiroshi Yajima at the Estuary Research Centre, and Shimane University.

During this fellowship, I am investigating the climate vulnerability of the Japanese basket clam (Corbicula japonica) in Lake Shinji and Lake Nakaumi, which are being affected by rising sea levels and increasing salinity.

I am also a research affiliate with the Invertebrate Systematics and Biodiversity Lab at the University of Adelaide. As part of this team, I continue my own freshwater ecology research, as well as contribute to collaborative projects including: The application of environmental DNA techniques to subterranean ecosystems, the conservation of groundwater-dependent ecosystems in the Great Artesian Basin, and cave cricket taxonomy and systematics.

I use a combination of traditional ecological methods, environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques, and ecological and climate modelling to explore threats to ecosystems, and make recommendations for their management.



2025–present Research fellow, Shimane University 2023–present Research Affiliate, The University of Adelaide



2023 The University of Adelaide, Doctor of Philosophy

2018 The University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Sciences (Honours) 2017 The University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Sciences



2025 JSPS Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science

2021 Justin Costelloe Scholarship Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Australian Government

2020 Holsworth Wildlife Research Endowment Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Ecological Society of Australia 2019 Roy and Marjory Edwards Scholarship Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Nature Foundation

