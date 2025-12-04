Brock A. Hedges

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Research Affiliate, University of Adelaide
I am currently a Research Fellow undertaking a two-year Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Postdoctoral Research Fellowship. I am being hosted by Professor Hiroshi Yajima at the Estuary Research Centre, and Shimane University.

During this fellowship, I am investigating the climate vulnerability of the Japanese basket clam (Corbicula japonica) in Lake Shinji and Lake Nakaumi, which are being affected by rising sea levels and increasing salinity.

I am also a research affiliate with the Invertebrate Systematics and Biodiversity Lab at the University of Adelaide. As part of this team, I continue my own freshwater ecology research, as well as contribute to collaborative projects including: The application of environmental DNA techniques to subterranean ecosystems, the conservation of groundwater-dependent ecosystems in the Great Artesian Basin, and cave cricket taxonomy and systematics.

I use a combination of traditional ecological methods, environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques, and ecological and climate modelling to explore threats to ecosystems, and make recommendations for their management.

Experience
  • 2025–present Research fellow, Shimane University
  • 2023–present Research Affiliate, The University of Adelaide
Education
  • 2023 The University of Adelaide, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2018 The University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Sciences (Honours)
  • 2017 The University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Sciences
Grants and Contracts
  • 2025 JSPS Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science
  • 2021 Justin Costelloe Scholarship Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Australian Government
  • 2020 Holsworth Wildlife Research Endowment Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Ecological Society of Australia
  • 2019 Roy and Marjory Edwards Scholarship Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Nature Foundation

