403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Saudi Envoy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi received Thursday a copy of the credentials of ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.
His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassador success in fulfilling his duties, affirming the commitment to providing all necessary support to strengthen bilateral relations and foster closer co-operation across various fields.Foreign Affairs ambassador Saudi Arabia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment