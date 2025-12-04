Bolivia's Political Reset Opens A New Chapter For Mining, Representing Fresh Opportunities For Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) and includes paid advertisement.



Bolivia's new government is signaling a decisive shift toward market openness, foreign partnerships, and investment protection after years of regulatory stagnation.

President Rodrigo Paz and Finance Minister José Gabriel Espinoza have emphasized legal security, pro-investment policies, and reducing state barriers to business.

The political reset could reshape conditions for New Pacific Metals, which owns two of the world's largest undeveloped open-pittable silver deposits.

New Pacific's Silver Sand and Carangas projects together have the potential to produce nearly 19 million ounces of silver annually, depending on future permitting and development decisions. The country remains underexplored, offering significant upside if the government follows through on reforms, leaving permitting timelines as the primary question for investors.

Bolivia has been synonymous with mining for centuries, home to Cerro Rico, once the most productive silver mine in the world and a major financial engine of the Spanish empire. Today, it ranks among the top global silver producers and holds some of the world's largest lithium reserves. Yet despite its mineral endowment, modern investment has moved cautiously. A decade of political uncertainty, slow permitting processes, and inconsistent regulation has limited foreign capital inflows and constrained development of new large-scale projects.

This may now be changing, spelling good news for companies such as New Pacific Metals (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG), an exploration and development company focused on advancing...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NEWP are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN