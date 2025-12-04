A Major Win For Namibia As Reconafrica Delivers Kavango West 1X Hydrocarbon Discovery

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, December 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) strongly welcomes the announcement by Reconnaissance Energy Africa of a successful hydrocarbon encounter at the Kavango West 1X well on Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) 73, onshore Namibia. The results represent one of the most meaningful milestones yet for the country's onshore energy potential and reaffirm Namibia's position as one of the most attractive frontier markets for exploration in Africa and globally.

On December 3, ReconAfrica reported that the Kavango West 1X well was safely drilled to a depth of 4,200 meters, with results confirming a substantial section containing hydrocarbons. The well encountered a significant zone of oil- and gas-bearing rock, with more than 60 meters of confirmed hydrocarbon pay and additional hydrocarbon shows in deeper intervals. These results not only highlight the geological prospectivity of the Damara Fold Belt but also support ongoing modeling that suggests significant development potential across ReconAfrica's six-million-acre lease position. The Company has announced plans to production-test the well during the first quarter of 2026, an important next step in confirming deliverability and commerciality.

The AEC applauds the efficiency and technical excellence of the operation, which was completed safely, on schedule and on budget. For Namibia – one of the continent's fastest-emerging exploration hotspots – this progress reinforces the importance of sustained upstream investment, supportive regulatory frameworks and strong cooperation between operators, government and communities.

A Boost to Onshore Development and Local Jobs

Namibia's offshore discoveries in recent years have garnered significant global attention, but onshore exploration has long represented an equally important pillar for long-term energy security and economic diversification. ReconAfrica's latest results bring renewed confidence to the role onshore resources can play in creating employment, stimulating local supply chains and accelerating industrialization.

Every stage of the Kavango West 1X campaign – from seismic acquisition to drilling and upcoming testing – has generated local business opportunities and direct jobs for Namibians. Continued success in PEL 73 would unlock new rounds of contracting, infrastructure development and capacity building, particularly in logistics, field services, community development programs and environmental management.

Commitment to Community Partnerships

The AEC also recognizes ReconAfrica's ongoing engagement with communities in the Kavango regions, including local partnerships and capacity-building efforts carried out during its exploration activities. The company's proactive approach to stakeholder dialogue, transparency and collaboration sets a strong precedent for how frontier exploration should be conducted in Africa.

An expanding onshore industry offers the potential for long-term socioeconomic impact in northern Namibia, bringing new opportunities for young people, small businesses and local authorities, while supporting the country's broader development goals.

A Step Forward for Africa's Energy Future

With Africa seeking to balance energy security, economic growth and responsible resource development, Namibia continues to shine as a continental success story. The Kavango West 1X results strengthen Africa's case for sustained exploration, particularly at a time when global capital allocation is increasingly selective and competition for investment is fierce. By moving promptly toward production testing, ReconAfrica is demonstrating its long-term confidence in Namibia's potential. The AEC encourages continued collaboration with national regulators, environmental authorities, and community stakeholders to ensure timely and responsible progression toward appraisal and, ultimately, development.

“This discovery is a big win for Namibia and a big win for Africa. ReconAfrica's progress is proof that committed investors, supportive policies and strong community partnerships can unlock real energy opportunities onshore,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, adding that“These results strengthen confidence in the Damara Fold Belt and reaffirm Namibia as a global exploration hotspot. The Chamber fully supports this next phase of testing and encourages continued investment that creates jobs, builds capacity and drives long-term economic growth for Namibians.”

