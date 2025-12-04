Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-04 10:08:29
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - ADF GROUP INC.: Will publish the results the 3-month and 9-month periods ended October 31, on December 11, at 07:00 a.m. (Eastern time). ADF GROUP INC. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $7.69.

Baystreet.ca

