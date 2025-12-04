Mediacom Communications Introduces New Low-Cost Broadband Option For Military Personnel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced the launch of a new low-cost broadband service option for active-duty military members and veterans.

Priced at just $29.99 per month and backed by a five-year price lock, Mediacom's Xtream Connect plan for military personnel includes free installation, free activation, download speeds up to 100 Mbps, and upload speeds up to 20 Mbps as well as WiFi powered by eero and state of the art internet equipment. The service also comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, and customers will continue to have access to Mediacom's 24/7 local support.

Xtream Connect brings customers a smoother, more dependable in-home WiFi experience, supported by eero's TrueMesh technology. This provides wider coverage, fewer interruptions, and consistent performance for all their devices. The system also includes built-in security and easy-to-use family settings, offering households peace of mind and greater control over their online experience.

“As members of the communities we serve, we created Xtream Connect for military personnel as a way to give back,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom's SVP of Operations, Product Strategy, and Consumer Experience.“Whether you're active duty, reserve, or a veteran, we salute your service with savings you can count on. Stay connected to what matters most - family, friends, and your community - with fast, secure internet and a price you can depend on. It's our way of saying thank you.”

Mediacom will also continue to offer Xtream Connect to any household in Mediacom's service territory that participates in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or certain other federal programs. Xtream Connect is part of Mediacom's ongoing commitment to promote digital equity and expand broadband service to underserved populations.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

Vice President, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

...