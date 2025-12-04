Applied Systems Deepens Commitment To Customer Data Intelligence With Epic Dashboards Enhancements And New Administrator Certification Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New dashboards, streamlined navigation and hands-on product training enable agencies to strengthen interpretation, management, and use of their data

Chicago, IL., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced new innovations to Epic Dashboards, the interactive reporting and analytics capability embedded directly in Applied Epic®. In tandem, Applied launched the Epic Dashboards Admin Certification Program, designed for users to sharpen skills in building custom dashboards and introducing them across their organization. Together, these releases demonstrate Applied's commitment to helping agencies turn their data into clearer, more actionable information so they can strengthen client relationships and drive meaningful business results.

Epic Dashboards democratizes access to the mountain of data in Applied Epic, transforming it into meaningful visualizations that are tailored to help agency staff answer their most common business questions. Across all stages of the insurance lifecycle, vital information for specific job roles is presented in an easy-to-understand visual format, enabling users to double-click into what's happening with their business, teams, and/or workflows to grow revenue, improve efficiency, and positively impact the customer experience. New dashboards across personas and streamlined navigation give agencies a clearer view of their data and stronger support across operations, helping teams work more effectively and drive sustainable growth.

New enhancements include:

Client Contracts and Services Dashboards deliver a single view of client obligations, including data related to open/closed services and expiring items, enabling users to easily track the number and statuses of services and contracts.

Custom Home Dashboard provides options between an Applied-built or custom-built dashboard as their home screen, offering instant access to the highest priority data so users can quickly hone in on their most pressing tasks.

Updated Drop-Down Menu enables quick access to different dashboards and areas such as favorites, My Folder and other group options, reducing clicks with simpler navigation.

Customize d Viewable Dashboards enables users to manage dashboard access at the Persona level, making it simple to manage access and data visibility.

Claims Dashboards enable tracking of open and closed claims and deliver insights into claim types, loss ratios, age patterns, statuses and trends on claims data, eliminating manual tracking of claims and fostering a deeper understanding of claims activity within a book of business.

Client Map s provides visual locations of the address entered in the Account Detail, giving users the geographic concentration of clients to better inform marketing decisions, plan efficient routes for sales calls and client visits, or make impromptu visits to nearby clients.

Risk Map s deliver views of clients' geographic locations to easily analyze the risk for events such as extreme weather and ensure clients have proper coverage.

Applied is also introducing the Epic Dashboards Admin Certification Program to help agencies elevate their data literacy and maximize the capabilities of Epic Dashboards. The program blends hands-on product training with essential education on data best practices, creating true in-house experts. Participants gain the skills to confidently manage dashboards and drive performance improvements for their teams and clients through live, web-based instruction, peer collaboration, and expert mentorship.

“This was such a valuable program and I learned so much about Epic Dashboards in general,” said Danielle Lardeo, Commercial Lines Insurance Agent, Barnes-Bollinger Insurance Services, Inc.“I highly recommend it to anyone managing Dashboards within their agency. The class structure with practical learning and knowledgeable teachers was impeccable.”

“The latest enhancements to Epic Dashboards provide sharper visibility into book-of-business trends, business health, and client activity, enabling each role at the agency to make confident, data-driven decisions that strengthen service performance and drive profitable growth,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems.“By advancing role-based insights and pairing it with the expert training provided by the Epic Dashboards Admin Certification Program, we are equipping our customers with the data and data literacy they need to quickly adapt to market changes and scale proven processes for future growth.”



# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093...