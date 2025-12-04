Figure And Leading Crypto Partners Launch RWA Consortium For Onchain Finance On Solana

New coalition advances Figure's vision of moving capital markets to blockchain, expands real-world yield to Solana, and sets the standard for RWA collaboration across chains

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Figure”)(Nasdaq: FIGR), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale, and trading of on-chain loan products and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the launch of an RWA consortium, a landmark coalition that will expand access to Figure's more than $1 billion in monthly on-chain loan originations, starting on Solana. The consortium represents a coordinated effort by leading crypto platforms to support and drive adoption of PRIME, the liquid staking token built on the Hastra liquidity protocol, developed in partnership with Figure and the Provenance Blockchain Foundation. PRIME is powered by the Democratized Prime decentralized lending protocol on the Provenance Blockchain, which allows users to lend against pools of tokenized Figure RWA loans. Through this coalition, everyday DeFi users can now access institutional-grade yields previously reserved for banks and accredited investors.

The RWA Consortium builds on Figure's vision to bring capital markets on-chain, a goal most recently reinforced during its IPO and the expansion of its RWA ecosystem across multiple blockchains. By extending beyond the Provenance Blockchain to integrate with Layer 1 networks like Solana, Figure is partnering with Hastra to leverage Chainlink CCIP to power the cross-chain interoperability needed for a connected, multi-chain finance ecosystem. With over $19 billion in on-chain loan originations to date and a 70% market share in the RWA private credit, Figure is uniquely positioned to bridge traditional credit markets with DeFi.

This initiative follows the recent debut of Hastra, a liquidity protocol incubated by Figure and Provenance Blockchain that allows the yields generated in Democratized Prime to reach decentralized finance, with all Hastra yield products secured by the Chainlink data standard. Hastra acts as a distribution layer for that yield, while PRIME, a new liquid staking product built on top of Hastra, lets users amplify their earnings and keep assets liquid. Together, these tools connect traditional credit markets with blockchain liquidity, providing sustainable yields at a time of historic volatility in crypto markets.

"We're democratizing access to institutional lending markets," said Mike Cagney, Founder and Executive Chairman of Figure. "For the first time, a DeFi user with $100 can participate in the same loan pools as major financial institutions, earning yields from real lending activity with full transparency and instant liquidity. By partnering with Provenance Blockchain to incubate Hastra and bringing together Solana's speed and developer ecosystem, we're building an entire RWA ecosystem that extends beyond launching products." Unlike protocols offering synthetic yields or single-asset exposure, Democratized Prime lenders earn yield by lending against pools of onchain RWA, including Figure's signature HELOC product. Figure's HELOCs have a proven origination history and real cash flows from borrower payments. As a publicly-traded company, Figure brings institutional-grade compliance and transparency to DeFi yields. In addition to product integrations, the consortium will focus on community engagement, education, and adoption through reward programs and events. The initiative will also host an RWA experience at Solana Breakpoint to highlight new real-world yield opportunities for users and developers. The Consortium will make its physical debut at Solana Breakpoint with a day-long, thought-leadership event titled DeFi Desert. The formation of the RWA Consortium reinforces Figure's multi-chain strategy and leadership in RWA tokenization. With its position as the dominant player in blockchain-based lending, Figure is shaping the infrastructure for a $185+ billion market in tokenized real-world assets. Users can access PRIME tokens at and participate in borrow-lend markets through Kamino Finance at. Learn more about Figure's broader RWA initiatives at. About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a Provenance Blockchain -native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 200 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $19 Billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure's ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) a digital lien registry that allows for collateral perfection on-chain on-chain, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that is issued by a tokenized face-amount certificate company, which is a type of registered investment company. Figure is the market leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received a AAA rating from S&P, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit or follow Figure on LinkedIn. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. provides technology, infrastructure, and integration support for certain components of the consortium described above as a third-party service provider to the Consortium. Figure does not issue, sponsor, promote, recommend, or endorse the PRIME token, wYLDS, or any other digital asset or product developed or offered by Hastra, Phantom or other consortium participants. All decisions related to the design, issuance, economics, governance, marketing, or performance of such digital assets are solely those of their respective developers or issuers. Nothing in this release should be construed as Figure offering or soliciting the purchase or sale of any digital asset or providing investment, legal, or tax advice. Media Contact:

