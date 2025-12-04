New Study Shows Promising Advancement In Stroke Treatment That Aligns With The Philosophy Behind Anathapindika's Detoxing Supplements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anathapindika's Supplements Are Unique in Their Focus on Detoxification. Recent Research Surrounding Stroke Recovery Could Support Their Use as Natural Brain and Body Cleansing Agents.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study has shed light on how brain stem cells could play a crucial role in the growth of new brain cells. This could lead to longer recovery opportunity windows for stroke survivors and could allow for a greater chance for the recovery of brain function in stroke patients. Anathapindika Health's founder, Dr. Intaek Lee, has brought attention to this critical area of health, simultaneously highlighting the importance of the groundbreaking new study and the way his own brand's products support stroke recovery through targeted dietary supplementation.

A newly published study of an experimental stem cell therapy for stroke survivors from the Keck School of Medicine of USC in the US and ETH Zurich in Switzerland has found that a stem cell transplanted in mice a week after a stroke has taken place led to recovery. This is a dramatic improvement on the normal window of recovery therapy (which can be as limited as 4.5 hours).

“We need more naturally focused research, like brain stem cells and how they can play a crucial role in the recovery of brain function in stroke patients,” said Dr. Lee. Lee. He compared the new treatment to feedback he's received for his own natural dietary supplement formulas, which focus on detoxification, adding,“That is why we've been excited at Anathapindika for a while now, as well. There are now at least three cases where we received feedback from our customers that they believe taking our health supplements accelerated functional recovery of stroke patients, both for ischemic stroke and brain hemorrhage cases.”

Strokes are one of the leading causes of disability and death in the United States. According to the American Stroke Association, it is the No. 5 most likely cause of death and the No. 1 cause of disability. With such significant concern surrounding the condition, any experimental support, supplement, or therapy is naturally going to garner attention.

In the case of the new study, brain stem cells are a critical component, and Dr. Lee sees a connection between this new data and his own growing set of customer success stories.“This study on the potential role of brain stem cells,” he proposed,“is in line with many of our customers' stories who recovered even a year after the stroke damage had occurred.”

Products like Anathapindika's Super Brain Health lean on clean, strong dosages of natural ingredients, like Lion's mane mushroom, beet root, and Gotu Kola. These seek to nourish the brain, removing unwanted toxins and helping the body operate at full capacity. As Anathapindika continues to support natural, healthy brain activity, studies like this most recent one continue to put urgency behind finding natural and effective solutions to help stroke survivors thrive once again.

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika.

