Kovr.Ai And Carahsoft Partner To Accelerate Cyber Compliance For The Public Sector

RESTON, Va., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kovr, the only AI-native cyber compliance automation platform provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Public Sector distributor, making innovative compliance platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft marks a pivotal moment for Government buyers and the companies that serve them,” said Andrew Black, Co-founder and CEO of“By combining our code-driven compliance automation with Carahsoft's trusted distribution network, we're making it easier for agencies to meet critical frameworks such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP® ) and Cyber Security Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) – and for partners to sell into the Public Sector with greater speed, clarity and confidence.”

Kovr utilizes real-time, code-driven intelligence to automate complex frameworks including FedRAMP and CMMC. The platform is interoperable with existing DevOps tools and purpose-built to help agencies manage compliance documentation at the security control level, eliminating the need for manual processes which slow teams down and increase costs.

As compliance, security demands and risk management framework transformations intensify, Kovr serves as a force multiplier, empowering organizations to adapt quickly and accelerate Authority to Operate (ATO) readiness.

platform capabilities support agencies aiming to lower compliance costs and enhance cloud adoption,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at “Kovr streamlines essential processes such as documentation generation, control mapping, compliance monitoring and ATO package preparation. We look forward to working with Kovr and our reseller partners to bring the advanced compliance platform to the Public Sector.” solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Explore solutions here.

To learn more about how Kovr can accelerate cyber compliance, visitText>.

