403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan holds talks with Finland’s Stubb on regional, global topics
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Directorate announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb held a phone discussion on Wednesday, focusing on bilateral ties as well as a range of regional and global developments.
During the call, Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s aim to expand its trade volume with Finland and noted that Ankara plans to strengthen cooperation through upcoming initiatives. He also reiterated Türkiye’s continued commitment to supporting efforts aimed at resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting that the Istanbul negotiations represent a diplomatic channel whose “effectiveness has already been proven.”
According to the general statement, “President Erdogan stated that Türkiye is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, that lasting peace in the region is possible only through the two-state solution vision, and that Finland’s recognition of the State of Palestine would be welcome.”
Erdogan also extended his congratulations to President Stubb ahead of Finland’s Independence Day on Dec. 6.
During the call, Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s aim to expand its trade volume with Finland and noted that Ankara plans to strengthen cooperation through upcoming initiatives. He also reiterated Türkiye’s continued commitment to supporting efforts aimed at resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting that the Istanbul negotiations represent a diplomatic channel whose “effectiveness has already been proven.”
According to the general statement, “President Erdogan stated that Türkiye is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, that lasting peace in the region is possible only through the two-state solution vision, and that Finland’s recognition of the State of Palestine would be welcome.”
Erdogan also extended his congratulations to President Stubb ahead of Finland’s Independence Day on Dec. 6.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment