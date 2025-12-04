ED Raids 5 Locations In Meghalaya's Tura In GHADC Funds Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted a search operation at five places in Meghalaya's Tura region in the case related to the Misappropriation of Funds of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) - the first such action by the agency in the hilly town, officials said.

Details of the Raid and Accused

The raids are still underway, covering the five premises linked to the main accused, namely Boston Ch Marak, Ismail Marak, Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma. In this operation, the agency covered the office and residential premises of these accused persons in the case related to the non-execution of developmental works and the misappropriation of funds allocated for the development of the Asanang Constituency under the GHADC.

"Out of a total allocation of Rs 28.66 crore, members of the committee, in collusion with certain contractors, diverted and misused the funds in contravention of established rules and procedures," said the agency.

ED's Shillong sub-zone has been conducting the search operation since early Thursday, in close coordination with the Meghalaya police.

How the Funds Were Diverted

In particular, officials said, instances have been noticed where "60 per cent of the sanctioned funds were irregularly released to contractors Kubon Sangma and Nikseng Sangma, contrary to the applicable rules and provisions as advance."

"Acting under the directions of Ismail Marak, multiple cheques were issued in their names. Subsequently, Kubon Sangma withdrew the entire amount and handed it over to Ismail Marak, while Nikseng Sangma transferred his share directly to the bank account as directed," added the officials. (ANI)

