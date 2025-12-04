Baku, Ankara Discuss Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On December 3, 2025, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the 32nd Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the two ministers held discussions on the deepening of the strong friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all sectors. They also reviewed the broader regional security environment and ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining high-level political dialogue between the two countries, describing it as a key element in strengthening cooperation.

Bayramov and Fidan also examined prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy, and transport-communication projects, including the development of regional connectivity initiatives.

Highlighting the significance of close coordination within international organizations, the ministers stressed that mutual support between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues to contribute positively to regional collaboration.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a wide range of other bilateral and regional issues.