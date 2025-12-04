403
Prolonged Dispute Delays Formation Of New Kurdistan Region Government
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- More than a year after elections in the Kurdistan Region, the formation of the parliamentary presidium and a new regional government remains delayed as the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) continue to disagree on political entitlements.
The Kurdistan Parliament, elected in October 2024, held only one session on December 2 that year and has remained inactive since, despite regulations requiring the speaker, deputy speaker and secretary to be chosen during the first parliamentary meeting.
Political disagreements between the two main Kurdish parties led to an indefinite adjournment of the first session, while citizens hold both sides responsible for delaying government formation due to disputes over high-level posts, ministerial management, oil files, border revenues and salaries.
Since 1992, KDP and PUK have shared government positions by consensus, yet the latest elections created tension after KDP secured more seats, while each party continues to maintain separate zones of influence across Irbil, Duhok and Sulaymaniyah.
Under Iraq's long-standing political arrangements, the presidency of the Republic is usually allocated to the Kurds, specifically PUK, while the presidency of the Kurdistan Region and the premiership are granted to KDP as part of a broader power-sharing framework.
In the most recent elections, KDP led by Masoud Barzani won 39 seats and PUK led by Bafel Talabani won 23, yet excluding either party from the next government is seen as impractical given divided administrative and security control.
Negotiators said discussions advanced after both parties reached a joint vision in May 2025, with KDP proposing principles based on respecting election results and acknowledging the status and influence of each side in regional governance.
KDP affirmed its readiness to show maximum flexibility by offering PUK senior positions such as parliamentary speaker, deputy regional president and deputy prime minister, in addition to eight or nine ministries including key military, financial and service portfolios.
In contrast, PUK Politburo member Saadi Pira said his party would not participate in any government formed without a comprehensive agreement, stressing the need for real, balanced partnership and highlighting the importance of completing stalled regional projects.
With negotiations reaching an impasse, KDP began exploring alternatives such as forming a government with other parties or holding new elections, yet observers warn that proceeding without PUK could deepen divisions and lead to dual administrations.
Experts note that rerunning elections faces legal challenges and commission mandate issues, while a comprehensive settlement on regional posts and the Kurdish share in Baghdad remains the most realistic path under ongoing Western efforts to avoid institutional fragmentation. (end)
