Peshawar Police End Notorious 'Lal Sher Group' After Targeted Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network

Peshawar police have eliminated the notorious Lal Sher alias Lalay group, allegedly involved in extortion, illegal land occupation and attacks on law-enforcement personnel. Acting on directives from the CCPO Peshawar, the Special Ops Team conducted a targeted raid in Puran, Shangla, where an exchange of fire led to the killing of two key members, Lal Sher and Jan Sher.

According to police, the slain suspects were wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, target killings and extortion, and had long terrorized residents across different areas.

In a separate operation, police raided the house of Ramzan Sher, who allegedly opened fire on the team. He was killed in the retaliatory fire, while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

The CCPO has announced commendation and rewards for the police team involved in the successful actions. Police say efforts are underway to arrest the remaining fugitives.