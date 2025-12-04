Arabian Ethicals Partners With Accord Healthcare To Advance Patient Access Across The UAE

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Arabian Ethicals, a Ghobash Group enterprise with a 48-year legacy of advancing the UAE's healthcare ecosystem, and Accord Healthcare, one of Europe's fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies, headquartered in the United Kingdom, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the availability and accessibility of essential cancer therapies and critical oncology treatments for patients across the UAE.

Strengthening Access to High-Quality, Life-Saving Treatments

This partnership marks an important milestone in strengthening patient access to high-quality treatments in the UAE. Arabian Ethicals, with its long-standing role in the UAE healthcare supply chain, continues to support hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies in both public and private sectors with reliable access to trusted pharmaceutical, medical, and wellness brands. The collaboration with Accord Healthcare aligns with Arabian Ethicals' growth strategy of widening access to essential treatments, improving service standards, and reinforcing its position as a trusted healthcare partner in the UAE.

Commitment to Better Patient Care and Service Excellence

Ebru Yavuz, General Manager of Arabian Ethicals, said:“This partnership reflects our commitment to widening access to essential treatments and consistently raising service standards across the UAE. Arabian Ethicals has long supported healthcare providers nationwide, and working with Accord Healthcare strengthens our ability to meet patient needs, particularly in critical areas such as oncology.”

By collaborating closely with leading global manufacturers, Arabian Ethicals remains committed to elevating healthcare delivery and ensuring consistent availability of high-quality, internationally approved products.

Expanding Access to Accord's Robust Oncology Portfolio

The partnership combines Arabian Ethicals' strong presence in the UAE and market-access capabilities with Accord Healthcare's extensive global portfolio and proven manufacturing expertise, particularly in oncology, where Accord has deep heritage.

Accord's portfolio includes 37 oncology-related treatments, including key chemotherapy products that support care for prevalent tumour types such as breast and prostate cancer, alongside hematological conditions and supportive oncology care.

The collaboration enables the introduction of upcoming products from Accord's global pipeline, including biosimilars and novel therapies. This innovation pipeline is reinforced by Accord's ongoing investments, including Accord Biopharma, London, its research and development facility in the United Kingdom focused on biologics and vaccines.

Hany Mashaal, Commercial Director MENA at Accord Healthcare, commented:

“We are pleased to partner with Arabian Ethicals in expanding the availability of vital and affordable oncology and essential cancer therapies across the UAE. This collaboration supports our mission to ensure patients benefit from Accord's global expertise in generics, biosimilars, and oncology, and to deliver meaningful solutions that address evolving healthcare needs.”

This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader effort by both organizations to expand treatment access and support healthcare providers with reliable, high-quality solutions. The partnership reinforces their shared commitment to improving patient outcomes across the UAE.

About Arabian Ethicals

Established in 1977, Arabian Ethicals – a Ghobash Group Enterprise – is a leading UAE-based healthcare distributor with a strong focus on pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and animal care. The company enables global partners to navigate the UAE market through regulatory expertise, strong public-private relationships, and deep regional insight. With a portfolio spanning high-impact therapeutic areas such as oncology and diabetes, Arabian Ethicals is committed to improving patient access and advancing healthcare outcomes across the region.

For more information, visit arabianethicals or write to .... You can also follow Arabian Ethicals on LinkedIn.

About Accord Healthcare:

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Accord Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars company, selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world.2 This global footprint enables Accord to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national health systems, supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives worldwide. The company is committed to investment in manufacturing abilities and is building a new R&D facility in the United Kingdom to focus on biologics and vaccines.

Permalink