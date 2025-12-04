403
China urges US to respect one-China principle after Trump’s Taiwan law
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday called on the United States to uphold the one-China principle after US President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act into law.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing that China “firmly opposes” any “official interaction with China’s Taiwan region in any form.” He emphasized that “The Taiwan question is at the core of China’s foreign interests,” describing it as “the first red line that must not be crossed.”
Lin urged the US “to earnestly uphold the one-China principle and three China-US joint communiques on handling the Taiwan question, stop the official interaction between the United States and Taiwan, and do not send wrong signals to the Taiwan Independent separatist forces.”
The Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act permanently extends existing requirements for the US State Department to review and report on guidance given to executive branch agencies and offices regarding relations with Taiwan.
The Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act permanently extends existing requirements for the US State Department to review and report on guidance given to executive branch agencies and offices regarding relations with Taiwan.
