403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
F-16 fighter jet crashes in China Lake, California
(MENAFN) Fire crews in a California county rushed to a reported F-16 crash on Wednesday after alerts of a fighter jet going down near China Lake. According to general reports, local firefighters assisted base emergency teams in tackling a blaze sparked by the aircraft in a dry lake area close to Trona.
The jet’s pilot, the only person on board, received medical attention at the crash site for injuries described as non-life-threatening before being taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
Authorities noted on social media that "there is no threat to surrounding vegetation from the fire," urging people to stay clear of the scene and emphasizing that "there is no threat to the community."
A general statement from the U.S. Air Force’s air demonstration unit indicated that a pilot safely ejected from an F-16C at about 10:45 a.m. local time during what was described as a routine training operation in regulated airspace. “The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care,” the statement read.
Oversight of the response was transferred to the teams at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake along with China Lake Emergency Management, which assumed full control of the site.
The jet’s pilot, the only person on board, received medical attention at the crash site for injuries described as non-life-threatening before being taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.
Authorities noted on social media that "there is no threat to surrounding vegetation from the fire," urging people to stay clear of the scene and emphasizing that "there is no threat to the community."
A general statement from the U.S. Air Force’s air demonstration unit indicated that a pilot safely ejected from an F-16C at about 10:45 a.m. local time during what was described as a routine training operation in regulated airspace. “The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care,” the statement read.
Oversight of the response was transferred to the teams at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake along with China Lake Emergency Management, which assumed full control of the site.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment